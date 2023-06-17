Fog City Comic Con takes over Saint John’s Market Square

It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, the Fog City Comic Con has something for you.

“We don’t judge on gender, race, any of that stuff,” says vendor Evan Currie of Atlantic Garrison. “But we do judge you on the quality of your costume.”

The event began Thursday and wrapped up Saturday at the Saint John Public Library in Saint John, N.B. The festivities featured a wide range of games, panels, and classic movies.

“I just think it’s really cool that Saint John has an event like this,” said one event attendee. “Even though we aren’t a huge city, I think allowing a big event to be held here to allow people to express their creativity… I think it’s really cool.”

“Just being around like-minded people,” said one cosplayer dressed as the titular character from The Legend of Zelda video game series. “Honestly, everyone is able to let their geek flag fly.”

Many attended the event in a variety of themed costumes, ranging from Star Wars to superheroes.

“Just the atmosphere here with the cosplayers you see walking around,” says Fog City Comic Con organizer Julian Christie. “The fantastic costumes and creativity that goes into that is well worth seeing.”

Just outside the library in Market Square, vendors sold various trinkets, comic books and works of art. Currie traveled in from Prince Edward Island for the weekend.

“It’s always fun doing these events,” says Currie. “Always fun talking to other fans, and it’s very satisfying raising money for our charities.”

All of the proceeds raised at his Star Wars booth over the weekend will go toward those affected by the recent wildfires in Nova Scotia.

Christie says those who attend the event bring nothing but smiles and good intentions.

“People that are into it are very passionate about it and that’s infectious,” Christie says. “The gaming community as a whole is a very accepting, happy, non-judgemental, welcoming community. You’re not going to find a nicer group of people.”

The Fog City Comic Con is an annual event in Saint John, but Christie says each year changes as the popularity grows.

“People are clamoring for it,” beams Christie. “I think there is a lot of interest.”