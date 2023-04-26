Fog dissipates making way for sunshine

A fog advisory for the region has come down.

Near zero visibility was reported in areas of dense fog up until about 9 a.m., especially outside of the city on county roads and highways.

There is a slight chance of showers Wednesday afternoon before a big break for sun on Thursday and rain returning for the rest of the week and weekend.

Here's a look at the forecast

Wednesday: Fog dissipating this morning then mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 10.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening then clear. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Thursday: Sunny. High 14. UV index 7 or high.

Friday: Rain. High 12.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8.