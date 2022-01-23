Fog expected to thicken overnight, may disrupt Monday commute, advisory says
Environment Canada has issued fog advisories for much of B.C.'s South Coast, including Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria.
The special weather statements warn that fog is likely to return overnight and persist through Monday morning, potentially disrupting commutes.
"Atmospheric conditions are favourable for the redevelopment of dense fog across Metro Vancouver and the western and central Fraser Valley," the weather agency says in its advisory.
"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."
Environment Canada had a similar warning for motorists on eastern and inland Vancouver Island, Victoria and the Gulf Islands, and parts of the Sunshine Coast.
"If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility," the agency said.
-
Man shot several times during suspected 'targeted' attack: CPSA man was sent to hospital Sunday after being shot several times while he was in the hallway of an apartment building, according to Calgary police.
-
Police looking for 5 suspects after merchandise worth $150K stolen from downtown storeToronto police have released security camera images of suspects who allegedly stole merchandise worth $150,000 from a downtown store earlier this month.
-
Wedding, funeral industries call for reintroduction of COVID-19 safety measuresAfter B.C. gyms were given the go-ahead to reopen with COVID-19 safety plans last week, the wedding and funeral industries are calling for the same treatment.
-
SFU students plan walkout as they return to in-person learningSFU students are returning to the classroom Monday for the first time this year.
-
2 suspects sought after man pistol-whipped, robbed during dog sale meetupPolice are looking for two suspects after a man was attacked and robbed during a dog sale meetup in midtown Toronto on Saturday.
-
Sask. figure skater grabs silver in Germany competitionA figure skater from Dubuc, Sask. and his partner are back from the Bavarian Open Figure Skating competition in Germany after placing second in junior pairs with their long program.
-
Injured backcountry skier rescued just in time near Nelson, B.C., SAR team saysA search and rescue crew in the B.C. Interior is praising an injured skier for activating their SOS device "as early as possible" when they got into trouble.
-
Travelling on a positive PCR test: How to jet away after recovering from COVID-19Fully vaccinated Canadian travellers who have recently recovered from COVID-19 are feeling more confident about travelling internationally, but some are learning the hard way that they can test positive on a PCR test weeks or months after getting over their infection.
-
One dead in single-vehicle crash near Nanton, Alta.; pet dog survivesA 52-year-old man died in a single-vehicle car accident near Nanton, Alta., Saturday evening.