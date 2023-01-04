Fog to cause near-zero visibility in parts of Manitoba

The Wednesday morning commute may be difficult for some Manitobans as fog brings near-zero visibility to parts of the province.

On Wednesday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a fog advisory for parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, saying that dense fog can be found through much of the Red River Valley and into the Interlake.

ECCC notes that the fog will end later on Wednesday, but will likely redevelop at night.

The weather agency warns that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while you’re driving, ECCC recommends to slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop.

A full list of the areas under the advisory can be found online.