Foggy conditions and some rain in central and southern Alberta

Above seasonal temperatures have translated to mixed precipitation for parts of central and southern Alberta early Tuesday.

As a low pressure system moves across the southern portion of the province, overnight precipitation is arriving in varied states - depending on the temperature profile it is falling through, and fog is an issue once again for much of central Alberta.

Fresh precipitation, light wind, and overnight surface temperatures that are close to the dewpoint temperature have provided ideal conditions for fog, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to issue a fog advisory for parts of the province early Tuesday due to limited visibility.

Outgoing longwave radiation easily cooled the air just above the surface to the point of saturation, and without a stronger surface wind to mix that region, fog has remained persistent.

According to ECCC, “Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.”

That fog is expected to dissipate throughout the morning as surface wind speeds pick up and incoming solar radiation raises the ambient temperature.

As of 8 a.m. the visibility in Red Deer was under 400 metres.

Calgary may see off and on precipitation throughout the day, but with warmer surface temperatures and daytime highs above freezing, the city is not expecting any notable accumulation.

After Tuesday, sunshine will be more prevalent for the Calgary area, as thicker cloud forms to the east.

Daytime highs will hover between 5C to 9C for the next seven days with overnight temperatures between -2C and -4C.

The average range for early November is between 5C to -7C.