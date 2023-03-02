Foggy morning in London-Middlesex

Fog advisories are in effect Thursday morning for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Oxford-Brant.

Environment Canada reports zero visibility in area where fog is present.

Things are expected to clear up after sunrise.

Here’s a look at the latest forecast

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 5 this morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Friday: Cloudy. Snow mixed with rain beginning in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind east 40 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 6.

Sunday: Clearing. High plus 5.

Monday: Cloudy. High plus 4.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.