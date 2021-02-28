Springlike weather is in Ottawa's forecast.

Environment Canada's forecast for Sunday includes fog in the morning and a mainly cloudy afternoon with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 5C.

Fog advisories for the region have ended.

The typical high for this time of year is closing to minus 2C. The record high at the Ottawa Airport for Feb. 28 is 7.4C, set in 1983.

Fog patches are expected to dissipate later in the morning.

Expect showers late in the evening and overnight, with the risk of a thunderstorm and a temperature hovering around 4C, about 14 degrees warmer than the typical overnight low.

Monday's forecast is cloudy with about 5 cm of snow and a temperature falling to minus 10C by the afternoon.

Tuesday starts off with a frigid minus 19C before warming to a high of minus 5C with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday's forecast is partly cloudy with a high of 4C.