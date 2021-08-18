Foggy morning makes way for muggy afternoon

It's a grey day in Ottawa.

A fog advisory that was in effect this morning has lifted, but the cloudy sky will remain.

The weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm. The forecast high is 29 C with a humidex of 37.

The overnight low is 18 C.

Thursday's outlooks is partly sunny with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26 (humidex of 32).

Friday could see a bit more sunshine and a high of 30 C.

Some clouds are in the forecast for the weekend with highs approaching 30 degrees and the possibility of rain.