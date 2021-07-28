Foggy start to the day, but will clear to a gorgeous sunny Wednesday
After rain and humidity for most of the week, a gorgeous sunny day is in store for Wednesday.
Some areas will experience fog this morning, an fog advisory is in effect.
Environment Canada says the high for Wednesday will be 24, but with the humidex it will feel like 26.
Overnight there will be a few clouds, a low of 14.
Thursday, will be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. High of 21, feeling like 25 with humidex.
Friday- a mix od sun and cloud, a high of 23.
U.S. Capitol police testimony blunts GOP's law-and-order messageThe Republican Party's self-portrayal as champions of law and order is colliding with searing testimony from police officers themselves. Officers on Tuesday described in vivid, personal terms the terror of defending the U.S. Capitol from violent insurrectionists inspired by then-president Donald Trump on Jan. 6.
Section of Provencher closed as police investigate 'serious' crimeThe Winnipeg Police Service has closed off a section of Provencher Boulevard on Wednesday morning as officers investigate a "serious" crime that took place overnight.
Bob Odenkirk collapses on 'Better Call Saul' set'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show's New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized.
Pop up clinics coming to Grey Bruce as surge in COVID-19 cases slowAs a recent surge in COVID-19 slows down, a push for more vaccines is starting up in Grey and Bruce Counties.
OPP remind parents and caregivers to discuss 'Stranger Danger' with their childrenOPP is reminding the public visiting or living in the Lambton Shores area to be cautious of strangers
Halifax gymnast Ellie Black withdraws from Olympic all-around final with sprained ankleCanadian gymnast Ellie Black has withdrawn from Thursday's all-around final event at Tokyo Olympics with an ankle injury.
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 5 of Tokyo OlympicsPenny Oleksiak added to Canada's medal haul in the pool on day 5, capturing bronze and becoming the country's most decorated Canadian Summer Olympian of all time.
Canadian cycling legend Pendrel reflects on highs and lows of Olympic careerCanadian cycling legend Catharine Pendrel closed her Olympic career with an 18th place finish in the women's mountain bike on Tuesday.
Liberals look to fall for movement on having free tampons, pads in federal workplacesCanada's labour minister was told earlier this year that efforts to provide free tampons and pads in federally regulated workplaces could cost employers more than $1 million annually to become a reality.