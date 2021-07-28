Foggy start to the day, but will clear to a gorgeous sunny Wednesday

After rain and humidity for most of the week, a gorgeous sunny day is in store for Wednesday.

Some areas will experience fog this morning, an fog advisory is in effect.

Environment Canada says the high for Wednesday will be 24, but with the humidex it will feel like 26.

Overnight there will be a few clouds, a low of 14.

Thursday, will be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. High of 21, feeling like 25 with humidex.

Friday- a mix od sun and cloud, a high of 23.