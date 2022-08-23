Foggy start to the day in Windsor-Essex

A foggy start to the morning in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday.

Temperatures remain higher than the average for this time of year with humidex values pushing the heat even higher.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Clearing late this evening. Low 14.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Saturday: Sunny. High 28.

Sunday: Sunny. High 31.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30.