Foggy start to the day in Windsor-Essex

A foggy start to the morning in Windsor-Essex but an advisory from Environment Canada has been lifted.

The heat sticks around for the weekend before the chance of showers in the region early next week.

Saturday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 7 or high.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming clear near midnight. Low 19.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 7 or high.

Monday: Showers. High 27.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 25.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.