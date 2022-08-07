Folk fest organizers thank volunteers for successful festival

The Edmonton Folk Music Festival will wrap up Sunday.

It’s the first festival since 2019.

Nearly 80 bands performed to sold-out crowds since the festival kicked off on Thursday.

Organizers say they’re thankful to volunteers for making it all come together.

“We've managed really well. I'm really proud of our volunteer base, especially after three years, they just picked everything up and it's like we didn't miss a beat,” said organizer Terry Wickham.

Lord Huron will close out the festival Sunday night.