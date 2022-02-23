Folk Music Ontario Conference 2022 set for London, Ont. this October
Following a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Folk Music Ontario (FMO) Conference will take place in London this fall. It's slated for Oct. 13-16.
FMO is the country's largest provincial networking event devoted to folk and roots music, designed to grow and develop the genre.
"This year is a celebration of the resilience of our industry. Get ready for four days of spectacular music, new and rekindled connections, as well as expanded opportunities for artists and presenters,” said Rosalyn Dennett, FMO interim executive director in a news release.
Wednesday's announcement follows last fall's UNESCO City of Music designation for the Forest City. It confirms London as an international hub for music and culture.
“Folk Music Ontario’s vision of a thriving, inclusive folk music community with a local and international impact closely aligns with London’s UNESCO City of Music plan. FMO will bring an exciting and fresh take to their traditional conference and award show this year in London,” said Cory Crossman, London's music industry development officer.
For more information on FMO 2022, click here.
