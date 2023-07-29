Folkies shrug off rain to celebrate musical legends in Prince's Island Park

The Calgary Folk Festival's first couple nights were a bit damp and cool, but there was a warm welcome for headliner Emmylou Harris Thursday night.

Those good vibes carried over, along with the grey skies, Friday, when the mainstage featured country music legend Tanya Tucker.

Over the weekend, 70 artists from every corner of the world, and just about every genre of music you can think of, will be performing on Prince's Island Park.

Among the Saturday highlights, there's performances by Kenya's Ondara, and Buen Rostro, a world beat band from Mexico City.

Sunday night's lineup includes Haitian-Canadian Dominique Fils-Aime and Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy.

There's also a craft market, food vendors and a family area.

