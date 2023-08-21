Folklorama releases final attendance numbers for 2023 festival
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
Hundreds of thousands of people took a whirlwind tour around the world over the past two weeks in Winnipeg.
Folklorama released its attendance numbers for this year’s event, which wrapped up on Saturday. According to organizers, 301,460 people visited the 40 pavilions on display, including 23,707 children under 12.
The organization said they saw an average increase of five per cent in paid attendance, and 137 group tours also took part in Folklorama. A total of 874 shows were performed over the two weeks.
Folklorama 2024 will run from Aug. 4 to 17.
-
Sunnidale Road bridge in Barrie demolished to pave way for improved traffic flowCrews have demolished the Sunnidale Road bridge over Highway 400 in Barrie to make room for a new, larger structure to improve traffic flow through the area.
-
Man accused of setting his shirt on fire charged with arsonA 31-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he threw rocks at a business and set his shirt on fire.
-
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says TrudeauPrime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
-
Trudeau, P.E.I. premier announce expanded child care on IslandPrime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King say wages will increase this fall for some early childhood educators and new daycare spaces will be added.
-
Boil water advisory in effect for Drumbo, Ont.Southwestern Public Health is placing residents of Drumbo, a township between Woodstock and Kitchener, under a boil water advisory following a pressure loss at Drumbo water treatment.
-
Comedian Bill Burr to perform at Casino Rama this fallEmmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Burr is scheduled to perform at Casino Rama Resort this fall.
-
Canadian women's rugby team qualifies for Paris Olympics, men's team faces another qualifierCanada's women's rugby sevens team is going to next summer's Olympic Games in Paris, but the men's team will have to continue trying to qualify.
-
Police search for suspects wanted in connection with attempted armed carjacking in Markham, Ont.York police are searching for suspects in connection with an attempted armed carjacking in Markham, Ont., and believe the same suspects may have been involved in an armed carjacking last week.
-
Two people in critical condition after stabbing in CentretownOttawa paramedics say two people are in critical condition after being stabbed in Centretown Monday afternoon.