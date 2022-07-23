Folklorama returns with ‘Kick-Off’ event at Lyric Theatre

The return of festival season continues in Winnipeg as Folkorama kicks off Saturday afternoon with a day of family-friendly activities at Assiniboine Park.

Like most Winnipeg festivals, Folklorama took a break from in-person events during the COVID-19 pandemic. The multicultural festival did host online streaming events in 2021, but this weekend marks the first in-person Folklorama event in two years.

The “Folklorama Kick-Off” runs Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 4:00-10:00 p.m. at Assinboine Park’s Lyric Theatre. The event is free and will give people a preview of what they can expect to see at this year’s festival.

Some of the activities include interactive African drumming, performances from Folklorama members, and the official Ambassador parade featuring representatives from all of this year’s Pavilions.

The 51st edition of Folklorama runs July 31 – August 13, 2022, with 24 pavilions from around the world. More information can be found here.