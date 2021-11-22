Following a recent incident, Timmins police issue sextortion warning

Police in Timmins said Monday they are investigating an incident in which someone who shared intimate information and photos with someone online is being threatened.

The situation "has escalated into allegations of extortion and uttering threats," police said in a news release.

The case prompted police to issue a public reminder about the dangers of sharing private images and information with people they meet online.

"Any online interactions involving the exchange of personal information or discreet images is inherently precarious and can lead to awkward, embarrassing or even menacing situations," police said.

"Given the often ambiguous nature of the identity of persons who engage in online interactions, the willful forwarding of personal information or images is frequently an exchange between the sender and a complete stranger, who may not have the sender’s best interests in mind."

Police recommend consulting this link for further protective advice. Parents are urged to educate, warn, and remind their children of the dangers they can face online. Click here for more information for parents.

"Caution and good judgement is called for in these circumstances," police said.

"Once information or images have been sent, the sender has no reasonable expectation that the recipient will use the information or the images for their intended purpose, which can result in distressing situations."

Anyone with information about this type of internet activity is encouraged to report the matter to the Timmins Police at 705-264-1201, or call the Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-800-222-8477 or online.