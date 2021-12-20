Following crane collision with bridge, College Drive scheduled to fully reopen

Repairs to a damaged pedestrian walkway are far enough along that the city is ready to reopen the westbound lanes on one of Saskatoon's busiest streets.

Earlier this month, a pedestrian overpass on College Drive was hit by a truck with a crane, knocking it out of alignment.

The westbound lanes were shut down as crews worked to repair the bridge.

The walkway will reopen to pedestrian traffic as well, according to a city news release.

