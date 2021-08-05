Following fatal collision, Batchawana Bay travel lodge voices Hwy. 17 safety concerns

Following a fatal collision last week, a popular travel stop along Highway 17 near the Sault is voicing its concerns over highway safety.

The owners of the Voyageurs' Lodge & Cookhouse near Batchawana Bay are calling on the provincial government to overhaul northern highways in a major way, in order to keep up with an increased traffic flow in a safe manner.

"This highway was built in the 1960s and has gone relatively unchanged, despite more cars on the roadways," said owner Frank O'Connor. "It might be costly, but we certainly have to look at making this highway wider and giving people more room to react."

O'Connor said he felt the need to speak out on social media, after five collisions this summer on Highway 17, between the Sault and Wawa.

O'Connor said he's in favour of adding paved shoulders for emergencies and easily identifiable turning lanes that make getting off the highway safer.

"We can't keep letting people die on our roads," O'Connor said. "It's time for the provincial government to step up and say you know what, it's time to improve the highway."

An entirely female motorcycle club visiting O'Connor's lodge, agrees.

The southern Ontario group, known as the Burbilly Girls, said they often ride up north to visit some of the region's beauty.

However, they said a lack of paved shoulders, rough roads and turning lanes can often make the trek a challenging and scary one.

"What makes me nervous is the oncoming traffic behind us," said Carrie Arpa, a member of the group. "Are you going to get hit from behind or if you're making a left? Will they see you in time?"

The MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin has long been advocating for increased safety along northern roadways.

But Michael Mantha said the need is even more urgent, as he expects more out-of-region travellers to visit as pandemic restrictions continue to ease.

"Our roads are not as wide as they are in southern Ontario, so those in southern Ontario coming up here are not used to those decisions," he said.

Mantha said widening the roads is definitely needed to keep everyone safe along the north's highways.

According to the Sault MPP, those plans are already in place.

"I was chatting with Minister (Caroline) Mulroney about the potential of even a three-lane project," said Ross Romano. "We have heard about that and there is some investigation into that right now."

Romano said he expects an assessment on its feasibility and other possible safety measures, to take quite some time.