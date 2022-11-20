Following live: Grey Cup 109 coverage from Regina
CTVNewsRegina.ca Senior Digital Content Producer
Brendan Ellis
The Toronto Argonauts defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to claim the 109th Grey Cup.
After a back and forth fourth quarter, the Argos were able to hang on for a white knuckle 24-23 victory at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.
Argos linebacker Henoc Muamba was named the Grey Cup Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Canadian.
- Here's what you should know if you're headed to the Grey Cup
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts sent to your device
-
Campbell River teacher disciplined for separating students by race during lessonA Campbell River teacher who separated her Grade 2 students by race to teach them a spontaneous lesson about segregation has had her teaching certificate suspended as punishment.
-
Manitoba doctors address RSV and influenza concerns in Manitoba during town hallAs Manitoba continues to deal with high numbers of RSV and influenza A, the province's top doctor and the head of pediatric medicine at HSC's Children's Hospital talked with Manitobans during a telephone town hall.
-
Police seek public assistance to solve series of sexual assaults in northwest CalgaryCalgary police are looking to the public for help in the hunt for a suspect in a recent string of sexual assaults in the city's northwest.
-
VPD officers made, shared video that 'ridiculed' sexual harassment investigations: OPCC reportMembers of the Vancouver Police Department created and shared "a video appearing to ridicule and minimize the severity of sexual harassment investigations ongoing within the VPD," according to a report from the province's police watchdog.
-
-
'Really screwed the pooch': Former premier upset with feds over Coutts blockade, texts with LeBlanc showDocuments released Tuesday by the public inquiry looking into the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter include text messages between three federal cabinet ministers, including Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
-
Overflow ER opens at BC Children's Hospital as surgical patients plead for informationBC Children's Hospital is seeing a "surge storm" in young patients, prompting the facility to open an overflow unit for their emergency department.
-
Some Maritimers ride rough road to financial recovery following FionaNearly two months after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes, some people are sill scrabbling to recover financially.
-
Police concerned for safety of missing teenWaterloo regional police are searching for a missing 15-year-old teen from Kitchener.