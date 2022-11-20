iHeartRadio

Following live: Grey Cup 109 coverage from Regina


image.jpg

The Toronto Argonauts defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to claim the 109th Grey Cup.

After a back and forth fourth quarter, the Argos were able to hang on for a white knuckle 24-23 victory at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

Argos linebacker Henoc Muamba was named the Grey Cup Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Canadian.

 

12