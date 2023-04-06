Following more resignations, Timmins police chief details recruitment efforts

Timmins Police Chief Dan Foy told the Timmins Police Services Board of several more resignations Thursday, including a uniformed staff member and two special constables.

The announcements prompted board member Kristin Murray to ask whether police administration is asking why employees are leaving.

Foy said he would share details with the board in private.

More vacancies mean more people will need to be hired, but the good news is the chief said he has some recruits.

"We have four that are ready to attend police college,” Foy said.

“We’re working with the police college to get them there and with the potential of more.”

Board member Steve Black also asked if a letter to the Ministry of the Solicitor General's office could be sent to request that more students be admitted to the Ontario Police College.

“It doesn’t do us any good to have recruitment initiatives and a lineup of people to come into the service if the province doesn’t have the capacity to train them and get them on-boarded,” Black said.

“So it’s really trying to bring that full circle and make sure we can get the officers on the street as quick as possible."

The chief said he's already talked with the college and is confident more openings will be allotted.

Meantime, he said with Timmins city council approving an increase to the police budget, it will mean the service can continue with its modernization plans.

“For example, automatic license plate readers, body cameras, computers in the vehicles (and) mobile work stations," Roy said.

The service is working with a consultant to ensure those changes are introduced in an organized fashion.