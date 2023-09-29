Following summer rebrand, leader of Saskatchewan Progress Party steps down

Jeff Walters, the leader of the Saskatchewan Progress Party (SPP) will be stepping away from politics.

In a post to social media on Friday, Walters announced his intent to step down and shared his letter of resignation.

Below: released this morning, my letter of resignation as leader of the @saskprogress and intent to step away from politics.



A party leadership race will soon be called.#skpoli #saskatchewan pic.twitter.com/AbTmfvHS9O

In the letter, Walters said the SPP has worked “tirelessly to advocate for the values and principles that we hold dear.”

Walters said the party has made strides in promoting accountability and compassion for government, but believes it is time to embrace change.

“It is time for a fresh perspective, new leadership, and innovative ideas that will resonate with the electorate propel our party to new heights,” the letter read.

The SPP rebranded from the Sask. Liberals in July. In his post, Walters said a party leadership race will soon be called.