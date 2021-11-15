Following Totten incident, Vale ramps down smelter production for two weeks
Vale said Monday it has ramped down operations at its Copper Cliff smelter for two weeks beginning Nov. 10.
The move comes as the company's Totten Mine remains closed following an incident in late September that damaged the cage that brings miners in and out of the mine.
Thirty-nine people were trapped underground and all were rescued safely. In an email, Vale spokesperson Danica Pagnutti said the smelter in Copper Cliff has been moved to "a ‘hot’ standby state for two weeks to optimize the concentrate stock levels under production at our Sudbury mines and mill."
"There will be no impact to smelter employees," Pagnutti said. "They will continue to report for regularly scheduled shifts and anticipate execution of value-added maintenance work at the smelter."
Vale’s customers will not be affected, she added, because the Copper Cliff nickel refinery will continue to operate.
-
Abbotsford schools closed Tuesday, following flooding and evacuationsSchools in Abbotsford, B.C., will be closed for a second day Tuesday as the area deals with flooding following an intense fall storm.
-
A.R. Kaufman Public School to get new nameA.R. Kaufman Public School is the latest location added to the Waterloo Region District School Board’s list of renaming local schools as the legacy of historical figures come into question.
-
Families forced to deal with cancelled bus routes in SudburyAs COVID-19 rages in Sudbury, more and more families are being affected by bus cancellations and potential contact with cases.
-
Jarome Iginla leads pandemic class in Hockey Hall of FameJarome Iginla headlined the five players and one executive enshrined into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night -- a year later than originally intended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Here's how Albertans can add their COVID-19 vaccine record to Google PayAlbertans can add their COVID-19 vaccination proof to their Android device or Google Pay application for ease of access.
-
'A step in the right direction': City develops decade long-term poverty reduction planA new poverty reduction document is up for consideration in Winnipeg.
-
Manitoba-developed protocol providing treatment to lung cancer patients with delayed surgeriesA Manitoba-made medical innovation is helping lung cancer patients who have had their surgeries delayed due to the pandemic.
-
Program offers cheap rent for businesses to set up in downtown SudburyThe Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Association has launched a unique new program called Zero Vacancy Downtown.
-
Track washout to blame for partial derailment of train in B.C.: CN RailThe mudslides and flash flooding reported across southern British Columbia during an intense fall storm also had an impact on a national railway over the weekend.