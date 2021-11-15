Following Totten incident, Vale ramps down smelter production for two weeks

Vale said Monday it has ramped down operations at its Copper Cliff smelter for two weeks beginning Nov. 10.

The move comes as the company's Totten Mine remains closed following an incident in late September that damaged the cage that brings miners in and out of the mine.

Thirty-nine people were trapped underground and all were rescued safely. In an email, Vale spokesperson Danica Pagnutti said the smelter in Copper Cliff has been moved to "a ‘hot’ standby state for two weeks to optimize the concentrate stock levels under production at our Sudbury mines and mill."

"There will be no impact to smelter employees," Pagnutti said. "They will continue to report for regularly scheduled shifts and anticipate execution of value-added maintenance work at the smelter."

Vale’s customers will not be affected, she added, because the Copper Cliff nickel refinery will continue to operate.