FONOM, northern police forces lobby for bail reforms

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities recently met with police representatives in the Sault, Timmins and North Bay to discuss Canada's bail system.

Police services and their unions all said too many violent offenders are being allowed out on bail.

A task force on the issue was created in July and FONOM said the first meeting took place Wednesday.

They said it was a step in the right direction and Danny Whalen of FONOM said they and police want four things addressed.

"First being creating a designation of a chronic persistent offender,” Whalen said.

“Secondly, allowing community impact statements at bail and at bail hearings. Creating a reverse onus in bail on all firearm offences, and that all … gun-related gun charges go to the Superior Court for bail (hearings). We will expand greatly on those bullet points, but that covers our concerns."

FONOM and the police forces will meet again in Timmins in April.