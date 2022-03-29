Foo Fighters announce cancellation of Sask. tour dates in wake of drummer's death

The Foo Fighters have announced the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates, including two stops in Saskatchewan, after the untimely death of long-time drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Concerts in Saskatoon on Sept. 23, and Regina on Sept. 25 have been cancelled.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates, in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement posted to social media.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

The band announced the death of their 50-year-old drummer on Friday night.

Colombia's Prosecutor's Office released a statement Saturday saying toxicological tests on urine from Hawkins' body preliminarily found 10 psychoactive substances and medicines, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines. It did not provide a cause of death and investigations are continuing.

Ticketmaster said refunds will be processed to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase, in a statement on its website.