Foo Fighters coming to Saskatoon in September

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members the Foo Fighters are coming to Saskatoon.

Dave Grohl and the rest of the band will play SaskTel Centre on Sept. 23.

The stop is parts of an eight-city tour through western Canada. They'll play Regina two days later.

The Canadian stops are part of a larger world wide tour which started last year.

The Foo Fighters were formed in 1994 by Grohl, the former Nirvana drummer.