Foo Fighters to play in Victoria as B.C. dates added to North American tour
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Foo Fighters fans will get a chance to see the band in Victoria this fall after the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced an expanded 2022 North American tour.
The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre show on Oct. 3 is one of three B.C. dates the band announced Monday.
Frontman Dave Grohl and company also announced tour stops at Penticton's South Okanagan Events Centre on Oct. 1 and Vancouver's Rogers Arena on Oct. 5.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb 18.
The tour marks the band's 27th anniversary and follows the release of their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, last year.
