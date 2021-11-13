Food Bank Chairman nominated to marshall Santa Claus parade in Downtown Timmins

Rick Young is the chairman of the Timmins Food Bank and the people organizing this year's Santa Claus Parade in the Downtown have nominated him to be the parade marshall.

While he said it's an honour, he also feels guilty for the attention because it's the volunteers who are making him look good.

"These people are doing the work and I enjoy what I’m doing and I really do it not for recognition. It’s because people are in need in Timmins and the need is there and as long as I can keep doing it I’ll do it.”

Parade-goers will see Young standing in the back of his pick up truck waving and saying thank you to those watching the parade while volunteers collect food and cash donations.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a big impact on the Food Bank's supplies and anything people in attendance at the parade can donate will be a big help.

“The sad part I don’t like is there’s a lot of elderly people and to me that’s just not right. They’re proud. They don’t like to come and use the food bank but they’re forced to and it’s sad to see that," said Young.

The theme of this year's Santa Claus parade is North Pole Fantasy and despite the harsh reality that there are many people in need in Timmins, organizers say people area excited to take in the parade after not having one last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One of our largest parades ever, said Cindy Campbell, executive director of Downtown Timmins BIA "Fifty-five entries: service clubs, private industry, not-for-profits--we couldn’t have asked for a better mix. Lots of music, lots of dancing and of course the jolly old man himself at the very end wishing everybody the best.”

A local radio station will also be collecting socks; and Canada Nickel is collecting unwrapped new toys--all to be given to people in need.

Judges will award a two-hundred and fifty dollar cash prize to the best float.