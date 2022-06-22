Food bank demand spikes as many seek support for the first time

From food to gas to living expenses, prices continue to creep up, forcing more people to seek support from food banks.

"It's the busiest we've been in three and a half years," noted Sharing Place Food Centre executive director Chris Peacock.

The Orillia food bank provides food to 1,600 clients per month, plus 30,000 children through its school fuel program.

This year's 20 per cent increase in demand reveals how more residents struggle to put meals on the table, some of whom have never previously sought help from the food bank.

"It's individuals that have never seen a food bank before or accessed these types of programs," Peacock said. "It's just their income is running out at the end of the day. They're not making enough money, and it's causing a significant concern across families and individuals across our region."

Statistics Canada reports the consumer price index was up 7.7 per cent year over year in May, marking the fastest yearly increase since January 1983 - when a significant economic recession had a global impact.

Among the factors driving up inflation are gasoline, groceries and shelter.

Families aren't feeling the pinch alone.

"I've owned my business now for three years, and my gas has over-doubled in price in three years," said Roadrunners Catering owner Sabrina Burton.

Business owners have to make adjustments to manage the skyrocketing inflation rate.

The jump at the pumps forced Burton to pass along the extra cost to customers of her Orillia catering business.

"Price of a burger goes up, and the price of a can of pop goes up, just like everybody else."

With prices surging across the country, it'll be up to the federal and provincial governments to devise a solution to turn the economy around and provide relief to stressed residents and business owners.