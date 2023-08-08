Food bank donations over Heritage Festival weekend down from 2022
Edmonton's Food Bank says 14,400 kilograms of food was donated over the Heritage Festival weekend.
According to a spokesperson, that includes the 6,817 kilograms donated at the Heritage Days site, as well as food collected from fire halls and grocery stores.
In 2022, 22,716 kilograms of food was donated in the same weekend, with approximately 6,000 kilograms being collected at the Heritage Festival site.
The food bank is in dire need of donations, with demand increasing every year since 2020.
"In 2022 we budgeted roughly $2 million for spending on key food staples like flour, milk, and eggs. We ended up spending over $3 million. This year is trending upward yet again and our stocks are depleted. We need and appreciate your help," executive director Marjorie Bencz wrote in a statement.
You can donate to Edmonton's Food Bank online or at any City of Edmonton fire hall, or major grocery store.
-
Here's what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekendCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure in central Ottawa this weekend.
-
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't orderA woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
-
Potato Fest returning to AllistonAn annual celebration of all things potato-related is returning to New Tecumseth.
-
SIU investigating after Orillia teen hospitalized after police interactionOne teen has been hospitalized after an incident with police in Orillia Wednesday morning, leading to the mandate of the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to be invoked.
-
'More vibrancy': Calgarians shoot hoops at new downtown basketball courtsOrganizers behind Calgary's new Century Gardens Sport Court say it's hoped the recently-unveiled basketball courts will give Calgarians a new recreation option, while also helping to clean up a notorious downtown location.
-
Arrests of 'active abusers' ongoing in Canada, U.S. after 311 victims of child sexual exploitation identifiedA coalition of international law enforcement organizations, including agencies in Canada, joined forces to identify more than 300 victims of child sexual exploitation on the dark web.
-
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': B.C. residents devastated by Maui destructionUnprecedented and deadly wildfires are ravaging Maui and the Big Island in Hawaii, prompting the evacuation or thousands of residents and tourists.
-
B.C. health care crisis: No doctors available for hospitalized patientsSome patients admitted to a Vancouver Island hospital over the long weekend were stunned to receive a notice telling them that even though they’d been admitted, there wasn’t a doctor available to care for them.