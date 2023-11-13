Food Bank of Waterloo Region set to receive half of local smile cookie proceeds

A local organization will be receiving 50 per cent of the holiday smile cookie proceeds from Waterloo Region Tim Hortons locations.

Representatives from the Food Bank of Waterloo Region were at an Ottawa Street South Tim’s Monday morning accepting non-perishable donations and decorating cookies.

"Right now, food banks across the country are in crisis," said Kim Wilhelm, interim CEO of the food bank. "We are seeing the highest need in our almost 40-year history. Individuals are accessing food assistance at alarming rates. Last year, over 58,000 individuals accessed a food bank more than 450,000 times locally."

Monday marks the start of Tim Hortons first holiday smile cookie campaign, where they'll be giving 50 per cent of all the proceeds to local charities and organizations across the country. The other half will be going to the Tim Hortons Children's Foundation.

"The community's been great," said Joel Oliver, a co-owner of 12 Tim Hortons in the region. "They love the other smile cookie drive we've done. It's an easy way to give back, they buy a cookie, and the money goes back to the charities 100 per cent.

"With the food bank this round, I think everyone's been clear that there's a huge need."

The food bank says November marks the start of their busy holiday season.

"One in 10 households are hungry right now," said Wilhelm. "To put that in perspective, count 10 houses on your street, 10 doors in your apartment or condo building."

The holiday smile cookie campaign runs Nov. 13 to Nov. 19.