Food Bank of Waterloo Region surpasses summer meal collection goal
The Food Bank of Waterloo Region has surpassed its summer-long goal of collecting 1 million meals.
The organization announced Tuesday it collected more than 1.5 million meals during its Full Bellies Happy Hearts campaign.
“We knew 1 million meals was a challenge, so to be able to share that we surpassed our goal is a testament to how incredible this community is,” said the food bank’s CEO, Wendi Campbell, in a press release.
The initiative launched in 2019 and has raised about 3.5 million meals since.
According to the food bank, 1 in 3 children in the community don’t know where their next meal will come from, and 36 per cent of food bank recipients are under the age of 18.
People can donate through the food bank’s website, by phone or by mail using the food bank’s Alpine Court address in Kitchener.
-
Reminder: Here's a list of places where you'll need a COVID-19 vaccine card in B.C.Ahead of the official launch of B.C.'s vaccine card program, the province unveiled a first look Tuesday at what the card will look like and how residents can get it.
-
-
Ontario's top doctor says 'actions' can be taken in light of controversial social media posts by acting medical officerAmid renewed calls for the appointment of a local acting medical officer of health to be dismissed due to controversial social media posts, Ontario’s top doctor says there are “actions” he can take if he feels like a region isn’t taking the proper precautions against COVID-19.
-
Murder charges laid in fatal Sask. First Nation shootingMelfort RCMP have charged the suspect in a fatal shooting at a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
'We don’t want you in here': small business refusing fully vaccinated customersA small shop selling beads and herbal medicines in Windsor Ont., is asking customers if they’re vaccinated, before allowing them to shop.
-
7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Sask. continues to climb to new heightsSaskatchewan’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases reached a new high on Tuesday, breaking the record set just one day ago.
-
Here's a breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations, case data from AugustSaskatchewan's Ministry of Health said August's case and hospitalization data show vaccines are the best defense against COVID-19,
-
COVID-19 rules: Some restrictions might be lifted once B.C.'s vaccine cards are fully implementedB.C.'s mask mandate and capacity limits for indoor events may lift in late October, when the province's proof-of-vaccination program will be fully implemented.
-
It could still take upwards of two months to get 90 per cent of eligible Ontarians vaccinated, top health official warnsIt could take Ontario upwards of two months to get 90 per cent of its eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 even with a recent rise in the pace of immunization, the province’s top public health official is warning.