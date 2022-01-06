Food Bank raises $2M during holiday campaign
Edmonton's Food Bank says it had a successful holiday campaign meeting its goals ahead of time.
The Festive Campaign runs until Friday, but the Food Bank already raised $2 million and 250,000 kilograms of food.
The eight-week campaign received $10,000 and nearly 12,000 kilograms of food through Candy Cane Lane, plus other community events at businesses and schools.
“Donations during this time allow Edmonton’s Food Bank to enter the New Year ready to help people experiencing food insecurity and feed those who need it most,” said Marjorie Bencz, CM Executive Director. “We food raise and fundraise can-by-can and dollar-by-dollar. Knowing that we have so many in our community supporting our work is humbling. Thank you for helping us meet our goals as we continue to put food on the table for our neighbours in need.”
The Food Bank reminds Edmontonians of the need to continue to donate to it throughout the year. It serves more than 350,000 meals to approximately 25,000 every month.
For more information, click here.
