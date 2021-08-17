Food Bank receives 'really important' produce pallets from local farm

Edmonton's Food Bank and City Farm project are teaming up again to provide much-needed fresh produce to Edmontonians in need.

The City Farm garden is a five-hectare piece of land at the Old Man Creek Nursery in northeast Edmonton. The garden was started in 2020 and makes weekly deliveries to the Food Bank free of charge.

“These contributions are really important to the Food Bank because they provide us with some nutritional, high quality, locally grown product that we can distribute to our soup kitchens and shelters as well as into our hampers for people in need," said Marjorie Bencz, the food bank's executive director.

Bencz said the four pallets of zucchini and squash dropped off Tuesday will be gone in a week.

Last year, City Farm donated 15,000 kilograms of fresh carrots, beets, squash, pumpkins, and so far this year, 9,000 kilograms have been delivered with lots of harvest still to go.