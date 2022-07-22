Food bank says inflation is forcing families to live in cars, trailers & barns

The rising cost of food, rent and housing affordability are creating a crisis, quickly, for area food banks.

Glen Pearson, the co-executive director of London Food Bank, says his agency is now near record territory. Nearly 10,000 people seek help every month.

“What we’re moving into is something we cannot determine or see. So, all we can do now is organize as best we can.”

According to Pearson, demand is coming not only from clients in London but from smaller regional food banks.

One example is the Ailsa Craig and Area Food Bank. It serves Middlesex Centre, Lucan-Biddulph, North Middlesex and parts of Lambton Shores.

Since January, General Manager Mark Isaac told CTV News the number of calls for help has spiked by 30 per cent.

“There have been more people calling every month and now it’s a weekly thing,” Isaac expressed with a disheartening tone.

He said individuals and families calling in are increasingly desperate.

“It’s people losing their homes, whether they’re moving into their vehicles or their trailers,” he added.

According to Isaac, his agency also knows of one rural family forced to take drastic measures.

“We have a family that’s moved into a drive shed," he confirmed.

Pearson is sadly not surprised. He said he has heard similar stories, especially where clients have no family to turn to.

He concedes the pandemic, inflation and especially a shortage of affordable rental housing have created a “perfect storm” of stress for far too many. That includes everyone from low-wage earners to struggling small business owners.

“We’ve been hearing from all of them. They are all in the same boat," said Pearson.

That’s a change from 20 years ago, when, Pearson said almost all food bank clients were on social assistance.

While the future is unsettling, Pearson added that the London Food Bank will keep up with demand for the city and outlying areas in need.

He said a surge in volunteers and the support of big-business leaders will make it happen.

He also knows Londoners will step up.

If you wish to help, Pearson said cash donations are the best method. It allows volunteers to buy food to meet London’s diverse population.

You can also make a donation to your local food bank if you live outside of London, including the Ailsa Craig and Area Food Bank.