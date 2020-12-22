Edmonton's Food Bank says it's distributed more than 400 holiday hampers so far this year with more to come by Christmas Eve.

It held its first drive thru distribution last weekend where boxes with staples like pasta, canned soup, eggs and vegetables were given out alongside a holiday ham or turkey.

"Due to the pandemic, some agencies reduced capacity or shut down their festive hampers all together, many of the festive meals have been cancelled due to physical distancing, and people are relying on us to provide them a Christmas," said Marjorie Bencz with the food bank.

A second drive-thru distribution is scheduled for Wednesday with more than 300 families expected to receive hampers.

Bencz says more donations are needed and the demand will stretch well into 2021.

"The food and funds we raise now not only help us provide those festive meals, but help us with food into the New Year when unfortunately the numbers of people needing the service are traditionally high."