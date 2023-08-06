Food bank usage on the rise even in smaller communities

As the price of food continues to rise – so does food bank usage.

Hunger is increasingly becoming a problem in this country and it’s not just a big city issue.

A recent hunger report commissioned by Manitoulin Family Resources found it is seeing 37 per cent more clients.

“Populations that I’m seeing an increase in over the summer are single parents with children who are having issues making ends meet,” said Vanessa Glasby, the Food Security Program supervisor at the family resource centre.

“We’re also seeing a rise in single pensioners who previously who have been able to make that pension stretch.”

On delivery day at the Manitoulin Food Bank – the centre’s grocer partners drop off fresh bread, produce and vegetables.

Officials told CTV News this is unfortunately food that very much needed and does not last long in these fridges.

The hunger report they recently released found nearly 4,300 individuals were served in the 2022-2023 fiscal year that’s up from roughly 3,100 before the pandemic.

That is a lost of an island with a population of just over 13,000.

“It’s difficult – it’s something that I knew existed in this community prior to starting in this role,” said Glasby.

“I’m grateful to be in a role where I’m able to offer some assistance.”

Officials listed rising cost of inflation, house prices, disruptions to the supply chain as major factors in this crisis.

With people coming from all over the island and every demographic – officials added hunger has never been just a big city issue and they now have some staggering numbers to prove it.

“We wanted to share this knowledge that this is what’s happening on Manitoulin Island and across the province,” said Manitoulin Family Resources executive director Colleen Hill.

“We want to encourage conversations and collaboration so that we can advocate for change.”

The centre told CTV News that sadly the need here has now outpaced the number of donations that are coming in; adding donations are always welcome and they are looking for more volunteers.

Some said there is a stigma attached with food banks, but banks in smaller communities want people to know they’re here if needed.

“Food banks are for everybody and yeah… your neighbours may need it sometime, you may need it sometime and we’re here for all of those people,” said Glasby.

For more information on the Manitoulin Family Resources and the services they offer, visit their Facebook page.