Food charities face increasing demand; decreasing purchasing power

Organizations helping those who are struggling get access to fresh food are dealing with increased demand, a decrease in purchasing power and dwindling donations.

In Victoria, the 1up Single Parent Resource Centre operates a weekly market. Some of the food is donated, and some purchased. Executive Director Sarah Downey told CTV News that members who had previously used the centre's other services are now also looking for basics like grocries.

"The dollar is not going as far," Downey explained. "We hear this every week from folks that come to our market. And also, you know, parents want to have healthy food for kids. They don't want to sacrifice on nutrition."

She estimates demand at the Centre is up by 20 per cent. Some of that is due to inflation. There are also some lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There (have) been more relationship breakups, (and) therefore more single parents, as a result of a lot of domestic abuse that came out of COVID," Downey said.

As the need increases, pandemic grants that helped fund some of the centre's work – like the market – have dried up, and donations aren't keeping pace.

"We're certainly looking for donations for the food program because it is growing and I'm worried that we're not going to be able to meet demand as word gets out," added Downey.

Vancouver’s Food Stash Foundation rescues what would otherwise be thrown out. The food is then offered at a weekly market, or packed up and delivered to a growing list of clients.

Executive director Carla Pellegrini said demand has "exploded."

"Especially in the last six to eight months, we've seen so much more demand for both our delivery program and our weekly market," Pellegrini said.

Adding to costs, the program has had to move because of new construction at their previous warehouse location. In addition to helping individuals, the small registered charity also sees other non-profits use its services to get groceries for their clients. More than 14,000 people are helped.

"We have three trucks that are on the road seven days a week rescuing, you know, over 80,000 pounds of food every month, and our gas bills have gone up by almost 20 per cent," explained Pellegrini.

Inflation is hurting the charities, and also hurts those with lower incomes the most. The women say they're hoping to see an increase in donations to help people get dignified access to food and make sure fewer kids are going hungry.