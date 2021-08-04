Food delivery driver shot at, Winnipeg police looking for suspects

Winnipeg police are searching for two suspects after a delivery driver was shot at in late July.

Police said back on July 28, around 4 a.m., officers responded to reports that an online food delivery driver was shot at while in the West End.

Investigators determined the driver, a 35-year-old man, was leaving a home near St. Matthews Avenue and Toronto Street after dropping off food.

While he was trying to leave, police said an SUV drove up and blocked the exit. Police said a man was driving the SUV and a woman was in the passenger seat.

Police said the man in the SUV pulled a gun on the delivery driver, but the driver was able to reverse and drive away from the scene.

As he tried to get away, the SUV caught up to the driver and police said someone in the SUV shot once at the driver and then drove away.

A vehicle window was shattered and the delivery driver was injured. Police said officers found the man in the 700 block of Portage Avenue and he was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police said no arrests have been made but they are looking for the people in the SUV.

The man is described as white and he was wearing a baseball hat and clear glasses. He has brown hair and was wearing a grey t-shirt.

Police said the woman was described as having dark skin.

The SUV is believed to be silver and the gun was described as a .22 calibre rifle or something similar.

ANOTHER VEHICLE SHOT AT MONDAY MORNING

Winnipeg police responded to another incident of shots fired in the early morning hours on Aug. 2.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers were called to the River Avenue and Osborne Street neighbourhood after receiving reports of shots being heard.

Investigators said a vehicle, being driven by a woman with a man in the passenger seat, was shot at while driving near River Avenue and Bryce Street.

Police said two men, one of whom had a shotgun, shot at the vehicle several times and the passenger was hit by the shotgun pellets.

Police believe the two men got away on bicycles. The injured man, 33, was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries and later released.

Investigators also found several parked vehicles that had been damaged by gunshots.

No arrests have been made in this incident but police have released descriptions of the two men they are looking for.

The man with the shotgun is believed to be in his 20s or 30s with a thin build and is between five-foot-ten and six-feet tall. Police said he was wearing a white hoodie with a black neck warmer or face covering.

Police said the other man was described as wearing dark clothing and a baseball hat.

If people have information on either of the incidents, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.