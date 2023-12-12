Food delivery driver 'swarmed', assaulted on Cumberland Street

The Ottawa Police Service is looking for three suspects involved in an alleged 'swarming' robbery and assault against a food delivery driver on the evening of Oct. 30.

Police say the employee was driving on Cumberland Street between George and Rideau streets just before 12:45 a.m. when he was suddenly tackled off of his electric scooter. A male suspect allegedly began to assault the driver and two suspects 'engaged' in the assault shortly after.

Police say the suspects ran off with the victim's scooter and fled the area.

Robberies are defined as swarming when two or more suspects apply force, or the threat of force, against a victim to steal their property, according to police.

A few minutes later, two of the three suspects were captured on surveillance cameras at an apartment building on King Edward Avenue.

The first suspect is being described as a white male with hair in a bun, dark clothes and carrying a light-coloured backpack.

The second suspect is described as a tall white male with a dark jacket, blue jeans and a red hoodie.

The third suspect is a man wearing blue jeans and an orange construction vest. Police did not provide a photo of the third man.

Those with information as to the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.