Food donations going to local families in need

The Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society got an extra boost on Family Day.

Eleven bins of food donations are going towards local families in need.

Many volunteers and organizations gathered the groceries at sobeys this morning.

CAS executive director Derrick Drouillard says all of the food is going to be transported over to their agency, from there it is going to get sorted and distributed to families later this week.

“Especially after the holiday season and so families here today with our sponsors supporting a food drive so that we can give back to vulnerable children youth and families that we serve at Windsor Essex Children's Aid,” says Drouillard.