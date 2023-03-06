Food donations roll in at Chatham Auto Show

The 10th Annual Auto Show ended on a positive note collecting around 4,000 canned goods and raised nearly $5,000 for four charities.

Admission was a canned good or $5 donation for The Salvation Army, Outreach for Hunger, Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham Kent and R.O.C.K. Missions.

Show organizer Greg Hetherington was pleased with the attendance of 3,050 people.

“Some of those who attended were out-of-towners coming from as far away as Leamington and London,” he said.

Hetherington says the attendance in previous years has been around 3,500 and believes the foul weather on Friday night might have kept some people at home.

Still, Hetherington believes the visit to the Bradley Centre was worth the trip as nearly all the Chatham dealerships had product on display.

“Despite a scarcity of new model automobiles there were 77 vehicles to look at inside the Bradley Centre,” he said.

The show ran from Friday evening until Sunday afternoon.