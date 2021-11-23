Food drive kicks-off for Barrie-area seniors in need

A food drive is underway for Barrie seniors struggling to make ends meet.

Comfort Keepers Barrie has created a campaign called Feed Seniors Now intended to raise food donations for thousands of local seniors who need support.

According to the MAYO clinic, at least one in nine seniors is at risk of going hungry because they can't afford food.

Comfort Keepers Barrie is encouraging the community to come together and donate non-perishable food items to its office at 51 Churchill Drive in Barrie.