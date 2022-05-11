Food for a cause: McDonald's raising money for Vancouver Island charities
The biggest fundraiser of the year for Ronald McDonald House has returned to Vancouver Island.
Ten per cent from every purchase from McDonald's on Wednesday will go towards the Canadian children's charity.
This year, orders through McDelivery, Uber Eats, Skip The Dishes, and Door Dash will have a $0 delivery fee on orders over $15.
Donations of $2 or more will also earn you a McHappy heart with a special video message.
"You can make a dollar donation, or you can buy socks for $5," said Christina Velacruz, department manager of the McDonald's location along Saanich Road.
You can find members of CTV News Vancouver Island, CFAX 1070, and 107.3 Virgin Radio stationed at the Saanich Road location all day.
Donations from the McDonald's at 3465 Saanich Rd. will go towards the Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island.
And it’s @CTVNewsRob turn for the #McHappyDay ! Visit us at here at McDonald’s Saanich and don’t forget to buy your McHappy Day Socks!
A portion of the proceeds from every menu item sold goes to @rmhccanada and other children's charities across Canada!@McDoCanada pic.twitter.com/LAdkrVEPck
