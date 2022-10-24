Food frustrations: Food prices, Fiona to blame for bare shelves at some Maritime food banks

Many food banks across the Maritimes are struggling to keep up with demand as Fiona and food prices continue to make it difficult for residents.

Grocery orders for clients were lined up and ready for pickup at the Glace Bay Food Bank on Monday.

These days, the need in the community is high and officials at the non-profit facility are feeling the pressure.

“I can't even put into words how busy we are. We're increasing on a daily basis. The need is increasing. People are really, really feeling the cost of living,” said Linda MacRae, the co-ordinator of the Glace Bay Food Bank.

Between the cost of inflation and post-tropical storm Fiona, MacRae says it has created the perfect storm.

“After the hurricane, they're trying to restock. They can't just go out one day and replace what they lost. Just for the month of September, we've had 30 new clients and that's a lot for the food bank,” said MacRae.

According to MacRae, many people who normally donate towards the food bank each year are being stretched thin themselves.

“It tells me we're going to have a really rough winter and a really rough year. I don't see a light at the end of the tunnel because prices keep increasing and we're very, very concerned for our clients and the community,” said MacRae.

She says food drives and fundraisers are more important than ever right now.

Mickey McNeil's annual Milk Drive got underway this week in Cape Breton.

“We've got about 10 or 12 cases of milk here already and it only started Saturday,” said McNeil.

Many experts have said with food inflation hitting double digits and prices continuing to go up, something needs to be done.

McNeil says his community has stepped up time and time again to support their neighbours, but this year, the need is the greatest he's seen since he started his Milk Drive.

“People that lost a hole freezer full of food, you're not talking $100. That's a lot of money you have to throw out and to replenish it, it's really going to affect the pocket book,” said McNeil.

McNeil's Milk Drive ends Nov. 5, but the need shows no signs of slowing down.