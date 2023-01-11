Food insecurity at all-time high as food banks struggle to meet rising demand

Food banks continue to deal with an unprecedented growing demand for service.

"We're at an all-time high in terms of the clients. Right now, we're seeing about 3,600 individuals that we're feeding each month," said Barrie Food Bank executive director Sharon Palmer.

"We're getting new families every day. Three to five 5 families every day we're open, and we're open twice a week," added Heather Morgan, the president of the Angus Food Bank.

Second Harvest, Canada's largest food rescue organization, released new research forecasting that non-profit food programs will see the number of people they serve grow by 60 per cent in 2023, on top of 134 per cent growth in 2022.

Officials at food banks in Barrie and Angus say their communities have provided incredible support but aren't sure how much more they can give.

"But how much do we ask of them? I'm sure they're doing their best right now, so to keep increasing, we're a little concerned that donations are going to go down in the next year," said Morgan.

"Our donation level is up about 40 per cent year over year, so we've seen that tremendous increase but customers or clients are up 60 per cent, so there's still a gap there," explained Palmer.

The food bank staff aren't sure how to solve the demand problem they've been facing.

And it's one they say is only getting worse.

"You know, hopefully we'll get some other responses. Maybe some businesses that haven't come forward yet," said Elizabeth Kenney, a volunteer at the Angus Food Bank.

"While we are keeping the main staples and healthy choices, we are getting to the point that we're going to have to not carry certain products," said Morgan.

They hope community members who perhaps aren't aware of the issue start to realize how challenging it's become.

FOOD BANKS AREN'T THE BIG-PICTURE SOLUTION

"Access to affordable housing, wages, those kinds of issues are the things that need to be addressed so that more people don't need our services," said Palmer.

The Barrie Food Bank is adapting to handle the climbing demand and adding appointments to space clients out and keep them out of the cold.

"The other thing we're doing is extending our hours so starting February 1st, we're going to be adding an hour of service on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for an extra three hours of service each week to be able to keep up with demand," said Palmer.

The Angus Food Bank wants to remind the community that there are many ways people can help.

"It's not all about money or products. Sometimes it's just doing something. Maybe helping to shop or put away stuff. Volunteers are huge here. We couldn't do this without them," explained Morgan.

Food rescue has been a big part of their ability to keep up with rising demand.

Grocery stores that donate food near its best-before date and wholesalers offering surplus that can't be sold due to its shelf-life are credited with helping food banks.

"We did okay last year. I think we're going to be okay this year. What worries me is beyond this year," finished Morgan.