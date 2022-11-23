Food Inspection Agency looks into why pigs were piled outside Sask. business. Here’s what it found out.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said a storage issue at a Saskatoon rendering plant led to pigs being piled outside the business.
On Monday, a pile of pigs was seen outside West Coast Reduction on Miners Avenue.
West Coast Reduction recycles food waste and by-products from farmers and restaurants.
The company apologized for the pigs, which weren’t fit for slaughter, being left outside and said it was not normal practice.
The city of Saskatoon forwarded the issue to the CFIA and Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
“It has been determined that the build-up of carcasses was due to a truck fire that temporarily reduced storage space within the rendering plant,” the CFIA wrote in a statement to CTV News.
“The headstock pile has since been moved into the facility for regular processing.”
On Tuesday, representatives from West Coast Reduction, the SHA, CFIA, Saskatchewan Pork Council, the City of Saskatoon and the Ministry of Agriculture got together to avoid similar situations in the future.
The pigs were cleaned up on Tuesday morning.
