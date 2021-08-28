iHeartRadio

Food Market put on by students in Waterloo

Students are connecting the community with locally grown food through the youth food market.

The Saturday afternoon event at Seven Shores Café in Waterloo was put on by the student-run initiative Waterloo Region School Food Gardens.

“It’s a chance to take a bit more of an active role learning about the food system,” said Allison Eady of the initiative. “It’s a chance to really learn about where food comes from on a deeper level, how food gets to the grocery stores and what the actual food industry looks like.”

Community members were invited to come with a reusable bag and pick up a variety of fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Honey, flowers, and coffee were also offered.

