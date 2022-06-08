Food need worse now than during pandemic, Food Bank Saskatchewan says

With the cost of living rising, residents in Saskatchewan – and across Canada – are in desperate need for food, according to a poll released by Food Banks Canada.

The poll states that one-in-five Canadians is desperate for food.

Pandemic-related impacts to households were already increasing numbers, and Regina Food Bank says this is piggybacking onto an already great need.

“Early in COVID we saw a tremendous spike, that sort of levelled off at the end of last year, then when inflation started to hit, we saw another bump again so we’re back up about 10 to 12 percent,” Regina Food Bank CEO John Bailey said.

“Lots of families, lots of single folks, lots of multi family households coming and from all sort of parts of the city, so in terms of that need, it’s sort of across the board.”

Food Banks Saskatchewan also says the need is hitting every facet of life, particularly in the rural parts of the province.

“Forty-three per cent of that is our Indigenous populations. A lot of our clients are our friends, our family, a lot of single people, single income households,” says Michael Kincade, executive director for Food Banks Saskatchewan.

“We’re seeing a lot of new people, we serve 33 per cent of our clients are children, you know it’s just as bad as it was when the pandemic started, if not worse.”

Kincade says the need now is worse than during the height of the pandemic, because people were giving more at that time. But with the impacts of inflation, particularly on housing and gas, he says donations have definitely decreased.

REACH, a non-profit in Regina that sells fruits and vegetables at a lower cost, say they have seen a decrease in clientele because fresh food is one of the first costs cut by many.

“Just with the cost of everything going up, it’s putting a bigger barrier for people to afford you know fresh fruits and vegetables,” Matt Leisle, executive director of REACH explains.

“With our programs, we do have a cost associated with it so that's putting up a barrier for people to access what we’re providing.”

But the Regina Food Bank, like many around the province, is not experiencing the same drought- in fact, their numbers keep rising.

“Every day we’ll do 320 hampers and that gets us in the neighbourhood of sort of 600-900 people being served every day,” Bailey says.

He says the increase in need is not a gradual one, and is up from even last years inflated numbers.

Running on donations, both the Food Banks and REACH depend on the public to continue to be generous by supporting their neighbours during this time.