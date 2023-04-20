Food rescue program in North Bay helps feed the vulnerable

Nine grocery stores in the North Bay area are part of The Gathering Place’s food rescue program and staff at the local soup kitchen say the program makes a big difference.

The program sees food that is nearing expiry dates or is damaged donated to the group to feed the vulnerable.

“We receive anything that’s damaged, close to expired or expired, but everything is frozen so we are able to continue to use it,” said food rescue coordinator Annabelle Lamarche.

“Our main focus is our main kitchen where we keep everything we may need ... Everything after that I distribute out to our outreach team.”

Giant Tiger on Lakeshore Drive has been a part of the food rescue program all six years it’s been around.

“Any of our dairy products, fresh meat, produce and bakery products all get donated to The Gathering Place,” said store owner Sean Wilson.

“Anything that’s coming up ready to expire, we put it right into the freezer so that it’s good to go for them when they need it.”

The extra food that The Gathering Place doesn’t need is distributed and given to someone in need.

“I really just look at what agencies in town could best use it, or distribute it or use it and then it goes there,” said Lamarche.

“Many agencies in town are also trying to combat food insecurity so with that we all kind of work together to feed the community.”

Lamarche said the food rescue program continues to grow and The Gathering Place is always looking for more local grocery stores and agencies to join.